Beautiful end unit home in Ladera Ranch with driveway. It has been completely remodeled. Custom wood floor, window coverings some with shutters, stone counter top with upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, upgraded back splash and tile in the bathrooms and many more. This is the biggest model in the tract with one bedroom and one full bath down stairs, and duel master bedroom upstairs. It is very private and it backs to greenbelt. What a great place to call home!!!!!