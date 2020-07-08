All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated June 4 2020

25 Kilbannan Court

25 Kilbannan · No Longer Available
Location

25 Kilbannan, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
PRIME LADERA RANCH LOCATION; Minutes to community pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, parks, schools, library, shopping, dining, and recreation. Convenient street parking and 2 car attached garage! This End-Unit is private and spacious! Entertaining is easy in the large inviting courtyard. The open kitchen with granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances compliment the family and dining rooms. The wainscoting throughout the home is impressive, and custom storage is generously built in throughout home. Elegant wood mantle and hearth and custom built-ins are perfect for displaying your photo collections! The formal dining is also complimented with custom built-ins for storing and displaying items. Rustic wood floors on the bottom floor and newer carpet throughout upstairs. Spacious Master has a sitting area and a walk in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms, an upstairs laundry room, and a balcony make this home efficient and fun! This elegant home has a lot of detail and charm. In addition there are 6 Plunges throughout Ladera Ranch and 12 parks which include a park just for dogs, a skatepark and a waterpark as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Kilbannan Court have any available units?
25 Kilbannan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 25 Kilbannan Court have?
Some of 25 Kilbannan Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Kilbannan Court currently offering any rent specials?
25 Kilbannan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Kilbannan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Kilbannan Court is pet friendly.
Does 25 Kilbannan Court offer parking?
Yes, 25 Kilbannan Court offers parking.
Does 25 Kilbannan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Kilbannan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Kilbannan Court have a pool?
Yes, 25 Kilbannan Court has a pool.
Does 25 Kilbannan Court have accessible units?
No, 25 Kilbannan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Kilbannan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Kilbannan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Kilbannan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Kilbannan Court does not have units with air conditioning.

