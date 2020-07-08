25 Kilbannan Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

PRIME LADERA RANCH LOCATION; Minutes to community pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, parks, schools, library, shopping, dining, and recreation. Convenient street parking and 2 car attached garage! This End-Unit is private and spacious! Entertaining is easy in the large inviting courtyard. The open kitchen with granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances compliment the family and dining rooms. The wainscoting throughout the home is impressive, and custom storage is generously built in throughout home. Elegant wood mantle and hearth and custom built-ins are perfect for displaying your photo collections! The formal dining is also complimented with custom built-ins for storing and displaying items. Rustic wood floors on the bottom floor and newer carpet throughout upstairs. Spacious Master has a sitting area and a walk in closet. Two spacious secondary bedrooms, an upstairs laundry room, and a balcony make this home efficient and fun! This elegant home has a lot of detail and charm. In addition there are 6 Plunges throughout Ladera Ranch and 12 parks which include a park just for dogs, a skatepark and a waterpark as well.