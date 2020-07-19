22 Shively Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Location, location, location! This exclusive, sought, after Sterling Glen 2 home is situated in the heart of Ladera Ranch with close proximity to award winning schools, pools and shops. Many upgrades in the house include new tiled flooring in the kitchen and family room along with décor updates. This beautiful family home comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Open floor plan with large spacious kitchen including stainless steel appliances and large island opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings and custom built in, surround sound and recessed lighting. One bedroom/office downstairs and 4 additional bedrooms located upstairs along with laundry room. Upstairs master bedroom retreat includes a spa tub with separate shower and a generous sized closet. All bedrooms come with ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout the home, perfect for anyone who wants no carpets. Walk to the local Elementary and Middle schools, along with Many community amenities that include Avendale Club House which includes a lap pool, baby pool and splash area.