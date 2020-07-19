All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Ladera Ranch, CA
22 Shively Road
22 Shively Road

22 Shively Road · No Longer Available
Location

22 Shively Road, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Location, location, location! This exclusive, sought, after Sterling Glen 2 home is situated in the heart of Ladera Ranch with close proximity to award winning schools, pools and shops. Many upgrades in the house include new tiled flooring in the kitchen and family room along with décor updates. This beautiful family home comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Open floor plan with large spacious kitchen including stainless steel appliances and large island opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings and custom built in, surround sound and recessed lighting. One bedroom/office downstairs and 4 additional bedrooms located upstairs along with laundry room. Upstairs master bedroom retreat includes a spa tub with separate shower and a generous sized closet. All bedrooms come with ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout the home, perfect for anyone who wants no carpets. Walk to the local Elementary and Middle schools, along with Many community amenities that include Avendale Club House which includes a lap pool, baby pool and splash area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Shively Road have any available units?
22 Shively Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 22 Shively Road have?
Some of 22 Shively Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Shively Road currently offering any rent specials?
22 Shively Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Shively Road pet-friendly?
No, 22 Shively Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 22 Shively Road offer parking?
Yes, 22 Shively Road offers parking.
Does 22 Shively Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Shively Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Shively Road have a pool?
Yes, 22 Shively Road has a pool.
Does 22 Shively Road have accessible units?
No, 22 Shively Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Shively Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Shively Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Shively Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Shively Road does not have units with air conditioning.
