2 La Salle Lane

Turnkey Single Family home with wonderful layout! This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, neighbor only on one side. Wood floors throughout the main level, designer paint, new carpet on the upper level, cozy fireplace in the living room, plantation shutters throughout, climate controlled wine closet, granite kitchen counter tops. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room, entertainers backyard, with custom fountain, outdoor kitchen and much more! Home was has a renovated master bathroom and lots of custom touches throughout as well as artificial grass in both the front and backyard. Walking distance to award winning elementary and middle school as well as community events, pool, sport and tennis court. This home truly has it all.