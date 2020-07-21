All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

2 La Salle Lane

2 La Salle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2 La Salle Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Echo Ridge Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Turnkey Single Family home with wonderful layout! This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, neighbor only on one side. Wood floors throughout the main level, designer paint, new carpet on the upper level, cozy fireplace in the living room, plantation shutters throughout, climate controlled wine closet, granite kitchen counter tops. Kitchen opens to a spacious family room, entertainers backyard, with custom fountain, outdoor kitchen and much more! Home was has a renovated master bathroom and lots of custom touches throughout as well as artificial grass in both the front and backyard. Walking distance to award winning elementary and middle school as well as community events, pool, sport and tennis court. This home truly has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 La Salle Lane have any available units?
2 La Salle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 2 La Salle Lane have?
Some of 2 La Salle Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 La Salle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 La Salle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 La Salle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 La Salle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 2 La Salle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 La Salle Lane offers parking.
Does 2 La Salle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 La Salle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 La Salle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2 La Salle Lane has a pool.
Does 2 La Salle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 La Salle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 La Salle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 La Salle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 La Salle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 La Salle Lane has units with air conditioning.
