Ladera Ranch, CA
16 Vinca Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

16 Vinca Court

16 Vinca Court · No Longer Available
Location

16 Vinca Court, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Avendale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2bdrm + large loft / 2.5 bath two-story condo with new carpet and paint! Split level with one bedroom and bath downstairs, master, kitchen and living room on upper level plus one large loft. The large family room has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace as well as a media niche and balcony, wood flooring, and plantation shutters throughout! Nice kitchen has corian counters and recessed lighting. Spacious master with walk-in closet! Two-car attached garage. This community is known for its amenities which include pools, tennis courts, club houses, barbecues, playgrounds, parks, gazebos and picnic areas, greenbelts, dog parks and sports fields!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Vinca Court have any available units?
16 Vinca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 16 Vinca Court have?
Some of 16 Vinca Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Vinca Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Vinca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Vinca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Vinca Court is pet friendly.
Does 16 Vinca Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Vinca Court offers parking.
Does 16 Vinca Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Vinca Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Vinca Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Vinca Court has a pool.
Does 16 Vinca Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Vinca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Vinca Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Vinca Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Vinca Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Vinca Court does not have units with air conditioning.

