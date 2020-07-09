16 Vinca Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 2bdrm + large loft / 2.5 bath two-story condo with new carpet and paint! Split level with one bedroom and bath downstairs, master, kitchen and living room on upper level plus one large loft. The large family room has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace as well as a media niche and balcony, wood flooring, and plantation shutters throughout! Nice kitchen has corian counters and recessed lighting. Spacious master with walk-in closet! Two-car attached garage. This community is known for its amenities which include pools, tennis courts, club houses, barbecues, playgrounds, parks, gazebos and picnic areas, greenbelts, dog parks and sports fields!