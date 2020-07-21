15 Paverstone Ln

Amenities
Description
Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community! Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community. This spacious unit boasts plenty of storage room with a dinning area and living rom. Kitchen appliances included stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Conveniently located and easy access to the 94 freeway. Water and Trash included in rent. Complex has 2 pools for the summer days ahead.
$ 1,295 Per Month
Property Size: 700
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Deposit: $1200
Amenities
No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Range
Pool
Washer & Dryer On-Site