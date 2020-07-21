All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 15 Paverstone Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
15 Paverstone Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

15 Paverstone Ln

15 Paverstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Township Village
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

15 Paverstone Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Description

Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community! Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community. This spacious unit boasts plenty of storage room with a dinning area and living rom. Kitchen appliances included stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Conveniently located and easy access to the 94 freeway. Water and Trash included in rent. Complex has 2 pools for the summer days ahead.
$ 1,295 Per Month

Property Size: 700

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $1200
Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Range
Pool
Washer & Dryer On-Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Paverstone Ln have any available units?
15 Paverstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 15 Paverstone Ln have?
Some of 15 Paverstone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Paverstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15 Paverstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Paverstone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15 Paverstone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 15 Paverstone Ln offer parking?
No, 15 Paverstone Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15 Paverstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Paverstone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Paverstone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15 Paverstone Ln has a pool.
Does 15 Paverstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 15 Paverstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Paverstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Paverstone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Paverstone Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Paverstone Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLadera Ranch 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ladera Ranch Apartments with GymsLadera Ranch Apartments with Pools
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CA
Fallbrook, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CALake San Marcos, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Mirada, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego