15 Paverstone Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Description



Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community! Comfortable Condo located in the Harbor Vista Condo Community. This spacious unit boasts plenty of storage room with a dinning area and living rom. Kitchen appliances included stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Conveniently located and easy access to the 94 freeway. Water and Trash included in rent. Complex has 2 pools for the summer days ahead.

$ 1,295 Per Month



Property Size: 700



Bedrooms: 1



Bathrooms: 1



Deposit: $1200

Amenities



No Dogs Allowed

No Cats Allowed

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Range

Pool

Washer & Dryer On-Site