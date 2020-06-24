15 Norfolk Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Back on the Market. This charming two bedroom + large loft home located on a park front parcel in the heart of the Township District has it all. The Colonial-style townhome in the Aldenhouse neighborhood makes a dramatic first impression with a two-story entry and sweeping staircase to the second floor. The property offers a bedroom and en-suite bath on the first floor. The master bedroom suite encompasses the third floor and includes an en-suite bathroom with stone floors, large walk-in closet and private retreat. The open island kitchen has upgraded cabinetry. The inviting living room has a charming brick fireplace. The stunning hardwood floors are throughout the second story. BRAND NEW CARPET ON STAIRWA Y AND BEDROOMS. BRAND NEW LIGHTER TONED LAMINATE AT ENTRYWAY AND BATHROOMS. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL TONE PAINT THROUGHOUT. Other highlights include recessed lighting, attached two-car garage and an individual laundry room. THE VERY BEST CENTRAL LOCATION TO AWARD WINNING CAPISTRANO SCHOOLS AND THE CONCERTS IN THE PARK SUMMER SERIES+ All Ladera Ranch Amenities inc dog park, skate park, water park, multiple parks & pools, plunges, kiddie pool, BBQ, clubhouse, tennis courts, hiking, biking and walking trails, Walk to restaurants, shopping and more. Close to 5 Fwy 73 and 241 toll roads, movie cinemas, Mission Viejo Mall and more!