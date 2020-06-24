All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Find more places like 15 Norfolk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
15 Norfolk Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

15 Norfolk Street

15 Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ladera Ranch
See all
Township Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Norfolk Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Township Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Back on the Market. This charming two bedroom + large loft home located on a park front parcel in the heart of the Township District has it all. The Colonial-style townhome in the Aldenhouse neighborhood makes a dramatic first impression with a two-story entry and sweeping staircase to the second floor. The property offers a bedroom and en-suite bath on the first floor. The master bedroom suite encompasses the third floor and includes an en-suite bathroom with stone floors, large walk-in closet and private retreat. The open island kitchen has upgraded cabinetry. The inviting living room has a charming brick fireplace. The stunning hardwood floors are throughout the second story. BRAND NEW CARPET ON STAIRWA Y AND BEDROOMS. BRAND NEW LIGHTER TONED LAMINATE AT ENTRYWAY AND BATHROOMS. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL TONE PAINT THROUGHOUT. Other highlights include recessed lighting, attached two-car garage and an individual laundry room. THE VERY BEST CENTRAL LOCATION TO AWARD WINNING CAPISTRANO SCHOOLS AND THE CONCERTS IN THE PARK SUMMER SERIES+ All Ladera Ranch Amenities inc dog park, skate park, water park, multiple parks & pools, plunges, kiddie pool, BBQ, clubhouse, tennis courts, hiking, biking and walking trails, Walk to restaurants, shopping and more. Close to 5 Fwy 73 and 241 toll roads, movie cinemas, Mission Viejo Mall and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Norfolk Street have any available units?
15 Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 15 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 15 Norfolk Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Norfolk Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Norfolk Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Norfolk Street offers parking.
Does 15 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Norfolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Norfolk Street have a pool?
Yes, 15 Norfolk Street has a pool.
Does 15 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Norfolk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Norfolk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Similar Pages

Ladera Ranch 1 BedroomsLadera Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Ladera Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerLadera Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladera Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Township Village

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego