15 Kempton Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool media room

Absolutely gorgeous, highly upgraded Amberly Lane Home - with excellent floor plan! Impressive formal entry opens to wide open living spaces. The huge gourmet kitchen is the hub for entertaining with an expansive center island and large dining nook which opens to the living room. Kitchen includes beautiful granite counter tops and stone back splash, stainless steel appliances and sink, and rich maple cabinetry. French doors lead from the nook to the serene rear yard. The spacious living room features soaring ceilings, a raised fireplace, built-in media niche, and plantation shutters. There is a main floor bedroom with connecting bonus room that can be used as an office, gym, media room, or relaxing retreat. Master suite is complete with luxurious bath, featuring a travertine soaking tub, separate stone shower, dual vanities and huge double walk in closet! There are two additional upstairs bedrooms with adjoining Jack and Jill bathroom, a large loft space, and a fabulous, spacious upstairs laundry room. The yard is a tranquil retreat, or a great place to entertain and dine al fresco, featuring a raised covered patio, brick fire pit, lush grassy area, and pretty views of the greenbelt. Excellent location with easy and quick access to both Antonio and Crown Valley; and walking distance to pool, rec center, shopping and dining. Award winning schools, multiple pools, miles of hiking/wakling trails and so much more! Welcome Home!