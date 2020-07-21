All apartments in Ladera Ranch
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

15 Kempton Lane

15 Kempton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15 Kempton Lane, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Oak Knoll Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Absolutely gorgeous, highly upgraded Amberly Lane Home - with excellent floor plan! Impressive formal entry opens to wide open living spaces. The huge gourmet kitchen is the hub for entertaining with an expansive center island and large dining nook which opens to the living room. Kitchen includes beautiful granite counter tops and stone back splash, stainless steel appliances and sink, and rich maple cabinetry. French doors lead from the nook to the serene rear yard. The spacious living room features soaring ceilings, a raised fireplace, built-in media niche, and plantation shutters. There is a main floor bedroom with connecting bonus room that can be used as an office, gym, media room, or relaxing retreat. Master suite is complete with luxurious bath, featuring a travertine soaking tub, separate stone shower, dual vanities and huge double walk in closet! There are two additional upstairs bedrooms with adjoining Jack and Jill bathroom, a large loft space, and a fabulous, spacious upstairs laundry room. The yard is a tranquil retreat, or a great place to entertain and dine al fresco, featuring a raised covered patio, brick fire pit, lush grassy area, and pretty views of the greenbelt. Excellent location with easy and quick access to both Antonio and Crown Valley; and walking distance to pool, rec center, shopping and dining. Award winning schools, multiple pools, miles of hiking/wakling trails and so much more! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Kempton Lane have any available units?
15 Kempton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 15 Kempton Lane have?
Some of 15 Kempton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Kempton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Kempton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Kempton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15 Kempton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 15 Kempton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15 Kempton Lane offers parking.
Does 15 Kempton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Kempton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Kempton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15 Kempton Lane has a pool.
Does 15 Kempton Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Kempton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Kempton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Kempton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Kempton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Kempton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
