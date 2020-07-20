12 San Juan Bautista

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

NEWER SINGLE LEVEL CUSTOM HOME located in the gate guarded Covenant Hills community available for rent! Located on a corner lot, this spacious 4,500 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms + a casita, 5.5 bathrooms, upgraded finishes, a huge open kitchen/family room, a library/office and a 4 car garage. The backyard has stunning unobstructed hill and valley views. Enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer including clubhouses, community pools, tennis courts, a water park and a skate park. Located close to shopping centers, restaurants hiking trails and schools.