Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

12 San Juan Bautista

12 San Juan Bautista · No Longer Available
Location

12 San Juan Bautista, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
NEWER SINGLE LEVEL CUSTOM HOME located in the gate guarded Covenant Hills community available for rent! Located on a corner lot, this spacious 4,500 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms + a casita, 5.5 bathrooms, upgraded finishes, a huge open kitchen/family room, a library/office and a 4 car garage. The backyard has stunning unobstructed hill and valley views. Enjoy all the amenities that Ladera Ranch has to offer including clubhouses, community pools, tennis courts, a water park and a skate park. Located close to shopping centers, restaurants hiking trails and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 San Juan Bautista have any available units?
12 San Juan Bautista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 12 San Juan Bautista have?
Some of 12 San Juan Bautista's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 San Juan Bautista currently offering any rent specials?
12 San Juan Bautista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 San Juan Bautista pet-friendly?
No, 12 San Juan Bautista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 12 San Juan Bautista offer parking?
Yes, 12 San Juan Bautista offers parking.
Does 12 San Juan Bautista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 San Juan Bautista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 San Juan Bautista have a pool?
Yes, 12 San Juan Bautista has a pool.
Does 12 San Juan Bautista have accessible units?
No, 12 San Juan Bautista does not have accessible units.
Does 12 San Juan Bautista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 San Juan Bautista has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 San Juan Bautista have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 San Juan Bautista does not have units with air conditioning.
