1 San Luis Obispo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath semi-custom home situated on a 13000+ sf lot, with city lights, mountain and hillside views. This one-of-a-kind house, created by the award-winning Laing Luxury Homes, is sheathed in stylish finishes. Spanning over 4600 SF, this magnificent residence graced by soaring ceilings and wall to wall windows is a haven for gazing at the yard and views from multiple vantage points. The grand entryway draws you into a voluminous layout made for entertaining. The 2-story family room with French doors to the rear yard is a dramatic focal point of the main level, accompanied by an elegant formal dining room, and top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures including updated cabinets, stone counter tops, and professional grade appliances. Sprawling entertaining spaces flow outside to the outdoor dining room and BBQ area, to the stunning pool, and the covered living room with grand fireplace. The main floor Master Suite, complete with two walk-in closets, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy the views and a private spa (with fireplace) on the rear patio. Home is also available for sale.