Home
/
Ladera Ranch, CA
/
1 San Luis Obispo Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

1 San Luis Obispo Street

Location

1 San Luis Obispo Street, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Covenant Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath semi-custom home situated on a 13000+ sf lot, with city lights, mountain and hillside views. This one-of-a-kind house, created by the award-winning Laing Luxury Homes, is sheathed in stylish finishes. Spanning over 4600 SF, this magnificent residence graced by soaring ceilings and wall to wall windows is a haven for gazing at the yard and views from multiple vantage points. The grand entryway draws you into a voluminous layout made for entertaining. The 2-story family room with French doors to the rear yard is a dramatic focal point of the main level, accompanied by an elegant formal dining room, and top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures including updated cabinets, stone counter tops, and professional grade appliances. Sprawling entertaining spaces flow outside to the outdoor dining room and BBQ area, to the stunning pool, and the covered living room with grand fireplace. The main floor Master Suite, complete with two walk-in closets, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy the views and a private spa (with fireplace) on the rear patio. Home is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have any available units?
1 San Luis Obispo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have?
Some of 1 San Luis Obispo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 San Luis Obispo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 San Luis Obispo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 San Luis Obispo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 San Luis Obispo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Ranch.
Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street offer parking?
No, 1 San Luis Obispo Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 San Luis Obispo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1 San Luis Obispo Street has a pool.
Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have accessible units?
No, 1 San Luis Obispo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 San Luis Obispo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 San Luis Obispo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 San Luis Obispo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

