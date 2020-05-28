2283 Baseline Road

All apartments in La Verne
Location

2283 Base Line Road, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has a spectacular floor plan and is located in the desirable Bonita Unified School District. The home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage with a circular driveway for easy entry and exit. As you enter the home, you walk into the living room that opens up to the formal dining room. From there you enter into the kitchen that has a family eating area, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, built in double ovens, gas cook top built in trash compactor, and plenty of cabinets that will meet the needs of any large family. The kitchen opens to the family room, where one can enjoy the fireplace and the natural light from the glass sliding doors that lead to the very large back yard and patio area. This home is fantastic because it has a full bathroom and bedroom down stairs. The laundry room has utility sink and cabinets. Upstairs you find the master bedroom with double closets, large desk area, french doors that lead to the very large balcony with mountain views. The master bath has double sinks, large tub for soaking, and large shower. The upstairs also has two more generous size rooms and a full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

