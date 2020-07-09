1640 Maplewood Street, La Verne, CA 91750 Lordsburg
Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath house in a quiet cul-de-sac in La Verne. Detached two car garage and a covered patio in the backyard perfect for entertaining your guest. The home features central AC and heat. A dining room off the kitchen. Inside laundry room. Great size backyard for the kids to run around and play. Close to the Grace Miller Elementary School and Bonita High School. Shopping and freeway nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
