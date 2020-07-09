All apartments in La Verne
Find more places like 1640 Maplewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
1640 Maplewood Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

1640 Maplewood Street

1640 Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Verne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1640 Maplewood Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath house in a quiet cul-de-sac in La Verne. Detached two car garage and a covered patio in the backyard perfect for entertaining your guest. The home features central AC and heat. A dining room off the kitchen. Inside laundry room. Great size backyard for the kids to run around and play. Close to the Grace Miller Elementary School and Bonita High School. Shopping and freeway nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Maplewood Street have any available units?
1640 Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1640 Maplewood Street have?
Some of 1640 Maplewood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Maplewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 1640 Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 1640 Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Maplewood Street have a pool?
No, 1640 Maplewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1640 Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Maplewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Maplewood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 Maplewood Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln
La Verne, CA 91750
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd
La Verne, CA 91750

Similar Pages

La Verne 1 BedroomsLa Verne 2 Bedrooms
La Verne Apartments with GymLa Verne Dog Friendly Apartments
La Verne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Foothill Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of La VerneCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine