81373 Rustic Canyon Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

leased Jan 22, 2020 to April 22, 2020 Location!! Location!! Exquisite south facing views of 4th green of Trilogy Golf course and Santa Rosa mountains! Resort style, very private back yard with pool and spa, barbeque and exterior speakers! Come indulge yourself this winter and lease this impeccable, turnkey furnished 3-bedroom, 3 bath home in Trilogy! Large windows give a light and bright interior. Separate dining room, chef's style kitchen, features granite countertops with stainless appliances. A large island for entertaining. Gas range, and double ovens make this the perfect home away from home! The spacious great room has a built-in media center with incredible surround sound music and TV! Separate dining room, card table for games, and a large master bedroom with picture perfect views of Trilogy golf course and the Santa Rosa Mountains! The master bathroom has just had a complete renovation! Guests of Trilogy can pay a resort fee of $60.00 per person for the term of the lease up to one year and gives access to all clubs, the gym, tennis facility, and pool.