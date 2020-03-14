All apartments in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA
81373 Rustic Canyon Drive
81373 Rustic Canyon Drive

81373 Rustic Canyon Dr · (760) 777-2809
Location

81373 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Property Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
leased Jan 22, 2020 to April 22, 2020 Location!! Location!! Exquisite south facing views of 4th green of Trilogy Golf course and Santa Rosa mountains! Resort style, very private back yard with pool and spa, barbeque and exterior speakers! Come indulge yourself this winter and lease this impeccable, turnkey furnished 3-bedroom, 3 bath home in Trilogy! Large windows give a light and bright interior. Separate dining room, chef's style kitchen, features granite countertops with stainless appliances. A large island for entertaining. Gas range, and double ovens make this the perfect home away from home! The spacious great room has a built-in media center with incredible surround sound music and TV! Separate dining room, card table for games, and a large master bedroom with picture perfect views of Trilogy golf course and the Santa Rosa Mountains! The master bathroom has just had a complete renovation! Guests of Trilogy can pay a resort fee of $60.00 per person for the term of the lease up to one year and gives access to all clubs, the gym, tennis facility, and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have any available units?
81373 Rustic Canyon Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have?
Some of 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81373 Rustic Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 81373 Rustic Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
