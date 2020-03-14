81345 Kingston Heath

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit game room pool pool table bbq/grill

Stunning Lake & Mountain Views from this gorgeous Greg Norman beauty! This four bedroom luxury home is the perfect place to enjoy your desert escape! Featuring a gourmet kitchen, lots of indoor/outdoor living space, stainless steel appliances, game room with pool table, separate private den area, spacious bedrooms with private baths, gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the stunning lake and mountains, built in BBQ and fire pit. This home is still available for 2020 season, rental rates will vary. Contact me today to book your desert stay!