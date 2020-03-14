All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:47 AM

81345 Kingston Heath

81345 Kingston Heath · (760) 567-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81345 Kingston Heath, La Quinta, CA 92253
Norman Course

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
pool table
fire pit
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Stunning Lake & Mountain Views from this gorgeous Greg Norman beauty! This four bedroom luxury home is the perfect place to enjoy your desert escape! Featuring a gourmet kitchen, lots of indoor/outdoor living space, stainless steel appliances, game room with pool table, separate private den area, spacious bedrooms with private baths, gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the stunning lake and mountains, built in BBQ and fire pit. This home is still available for 2020 season, rental rates will vary. Contact me today to book your desert stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81345 Kingston Heath have any available units?
81345 Kingston Heath has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81345 Kingston Heath have?
Some of 81345 Kingston Heath's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81345 Kingston Heath currently offering any rent specials?
81345 Kingston Heath isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81345 Kingston Heath pet-friendly?
No, 81345 Kingston Heath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81345 Kingston Heath offer parking?
No, 81345 Kingston Heath does not offer parking.
Does 81345 Kingston Heath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81345 Kingston Heath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81345 Kingston Heath have a pool?
Yes, 81345 Kingston Heath has a pool.
Does 81345 Kingston Heath have accessible units?
No, 81345 Kingston Heath does not have accessible units.
Does 81345 Kingston Heath have units with dishwashers?
No, 81345 Kingston Heath does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81345 Kingston Heath have units with air conditioning?
No, 81345 Kingston Heath does not have units with air conditioning.
