RENTED 1-10-21 thru 4-10-21. Available other months.. Trilogy golf and country club is a 55 an older community Resort style amenities which includes a 17,000 Sq. Ft. fitness center. Cafe & Spa with Tennis And a full Gym with a glass indoor running track. This home is a Monarch floor plan 2 bedrooms 2 Baths plus an office. Just under 1900 Sq. Ft. 20 X 20 Tiles through the whole house. French Doors to a Private Back Yard. Beautifully Furnished through out and waiting for you!!!