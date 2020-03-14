81225 Red Rock Road

Amenities

RENTED 11-1-20 THRU 4-30-21. This property is in Trilogy a 55 an older community. The home has south-facing views from the backyard of this exceptional Monarch residence. This open and inviting 1-story plan offers easy-maintenance living in a stylish environment. Colorful, mature landscaping frames an appealing front yard, and an oversized pool with sun shelf is complemented by the backyard's shady loggia and lush lawn. Vast expanses of tile and large windows create a bright and airy ambiance indoors, where high ceilings enhance a great room with media niche, 3 bedrooms with carpet flooring, 2 baths, an interior laundry room, eye-catching archways, and a master suite with bay window, sitting area, walk-in closet, and elegant bath. Unique angles embellish an open-style kitchen that features a breakfast bar, island, granite counter tops, and a dining area with built-in cabinetry and desk.