La Quinta, CA
81225 Red Rock Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:18 AM

81225 Red Rock Road

81225 Red Rock Road · (760) 567-7567
Location

81225 Red Rock Road, La Quinta, CA 92253
Coral Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
RENTED 11-1-20 THRU 4-30-21. This property is in Trilogy a 55 an older community. The home has south-facing views from the backyard of this exceptional Monarch residence. This open and inviting 1-story plan offers easy-maintenance living in a stylish environment. Colorful, mature landscaping frames an appealing front yard, and an oversized pool with sun shelf is complemented by the backyard's shady loggia and lush lawn. Vast expanses of tile and large windows create a bright and airy ambiance indoors, where high ceilings enhance a great room with media niche, 3 bedrooms with carpet flooring, 2 baths, an interior laundry room, eye-catching archways, and a master suite with bay window, sitting area, walk-in closet, and elegant bath. Unique angles embellish an open-style kitchen that features a breakfast bar, island, granite counter tops, and a dining area with built-in cabinetry and desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81225 Red Rock Road have any available units?
81225 Red Rock Road has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81225 Red Rock Road have?
Some of 81225 Red Rock Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81225 Red Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
81225 Red Rock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81225 Red Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 81225 Red Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 81225 Red Rock Road offer parking?
No, 81225 Red Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 81225 Red Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81225 Red Rock Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81225 Red Rock Road have a pool?
Yes, 81225 Red Rock Road has a pool.
Does 81225 Red Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 81225 Red Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 81225 Red Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81225 Red Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 81225 Red Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 81225 Red Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
