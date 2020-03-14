All apartments in La Quinta
80913 Spanish Bay

80913 Spanish Bay · (760) 275-8914
Location

80913 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
'Ready for a La Quinta Desert Getaway? Rent out this Beautiful PGA West home with breathtaking southern panoramic views overlooking the Niklaus Tournament Golf Course. This 3 bedroom 4 bath home has 2973 square feet of luxury, including an open concept kitchen/family/living area, a large master suite, sunken tub, impeccably furnished with dramatic, high ceilings, formal dining room, living room and fireplace. Come experience the desert sunsets, swim and relax by the sparkling swimming pool and play a round of golf at one of PGA West's many courses. The opportunities for fun in the sun are endless at this perfectly located resort home.'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80913 Spanish Bay have any available units?
80913 Spanish Bay has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80913 Spanish Bay have?
Some of 80913 Spanish Bay's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80913 Spanish Bay currently offering any rent specials?
80913 Spanish Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80913 Spanish Bay pet-friendly?
No, 80913 Spanish Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80913 Spanish Bay offer parking?
No, 80913 Spanish Bay does not offer parking.
Does 80913 Spanish Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80913 Spanish Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80913 Spanish Bay have a pool?
Yes, 80913 Spanish Bay has a pool.
Does 80913 Spanish Bay have accessible units?
No, 80913 Spanish Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 80913 Spanish Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80913 Spanish Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 80913 Spanish Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 80913 Spanish Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
