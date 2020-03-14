80913 Spanish Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

'Ready for a La Quinta Desert Getaway? Rent out this Beautiful PGA West home with breathtaking southern panoramic views overlooking the Niklaus Tournament Golf Course. This 3 bedroom 4 bath home has 2973 square feet of luxury, including an open concept kitchen/family/living area, a large master suite, sunken tub, impeccably furnished with dramatic, high ceilings, formal dining room, living room and fireplace. Come experience the desert sunsets, swim and relax by the sparkling swimming pool and play a round of golf at one of PGA West's many courses. The opportunities for fun in the sun are endless at this perfectly located resort home.'