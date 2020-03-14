All apartments in La Quinta
80897 Calle Azul
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:03 AM

80897 Calle Azul

80897 Calle Azul · (760) 779-8833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80897 Calle Azul, La Quinta, CA 92253
Puerta Azul

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
bocce court
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Rented Jan -April 2020 Mountain Views! You will enjoy the Lush Landscaping with extended Designer Pavers in the patio to give a larger entertaining backyard, beautiful custom Built in BBQ with tile accent bar seating area, Fire Pit, Accent Tiles on the Wall, Auto sprinklers and completely low maintenance allowing you to enjoy Your Mountain Views from the patios, living areas and Master Bedroom! Custom Window coverings This Gated Community, w/Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Bocci Ball and Intimate Courtyards gives you the charm of an Old World Spanish Manor. This home features Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen, Fireplace, and Covered Patio. Great Charm and Elegance! King bed in Master, Queen beds in other 2 bedrooms. Nestled by PGA West and near the new Silver Rock Resort, Municipal Golf Course. A nice bike ride away are two new shopping areas in development at 58th and Madison and 60th and Monroe. A great vacation spot!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80897 Calle Azul have any available units?
80897 Calle Azul has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80897 Calle Azul have?
Some of 80897 Calle Azul's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80897 Calle Azul currently offering any rent specials?
80897 Calle Azul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80897 Calle Azul pet-friendly?
No, 80897 Calle Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80897 Calle Azul offer parking?
No, 80897 Calle Azul does not offer parking.
Does 80897 Calle Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80897 Calle Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80897 Calle Azul have a pool?
Yes, 80897 Calle Azul has a pool.
Does 80897 Calle Azul have accessible units?
No, 80897 Calle Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 80897 Calle Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 80897 Calle Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80897 Calle Azul have units with air conditioning?
No, 80897 Calle Azul does not have units with air conditioning.
