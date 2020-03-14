80897 Calle Azul

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Rented Jan -April 2020 Mountain Views! You will enjoy the Lush Landscaping with extended Designer Pavers in the patio to give a larger entertaining backyard, beautiful custom Built in BBQ with tile accent bar seating area, Fire Pit, Accent Tiles on the Wall, Auto sprinklers and completely low maintenance allowing you to enjoy Your Mountain Views from the patios, living areas and Master Bedroom! Custom Window coverings This Gated Community, w/Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Bocci Ball and Intimate Courtyards gives you the charm of an Old World Spanish Manor. This home features Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen, Fireplace, and Covered Patio. Great Charm and Elegance! King bed in Master, Queen beds in other 2 bedrooms. Nestled by PGA West and near the new Silver Rock Resort, Municipal Golf Course. A nice bike ride away are two new shopping areas in development at 58th and Madison and 60th and Monroe. A great vacation spot!!