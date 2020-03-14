80499 Pebble Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Marketing Remarks: Fantastic legend 10 unit on the 3rd fairway Stadium course with beautiful mountain views. This spacious condo has been remodeled and is tastefully turn-key furnished with tile and shutters throughout including a flat screen TV in each bedroom. The living room has all new furniture, gas fireplace, wet bar and a new large flat screen TV. There is a formal dining room that can comfortably sit 10 guests and it has a breakfast nook in the kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has all new furniture with a king size bed, flat screen TV and tile flooring and a walk-in closet A large jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. The second bedroom has all new furniture and bedding, a queen size bed, a flat screen TV and a remodeled bathroom. The third bedroom has new twin beds and bedding, tile flooring, a flat screen TV, and remodeled bath.