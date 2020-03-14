All apartments in La Quinta
80499 Pebble Beach

Location

80499 Pebble Beach, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2272 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Marketing Remarks: Fantastic legend 10 unit on the 3rd fairway Stadium course with beautiful mountain views. This spacious condo has been remodeled and is tastefully turn-key furnished with tile and shutters throughout including a flat screen TV in each bedroom. The living room has all new furniture, gas fireplace, wet bar and a new large flat screen TV. There is a formal dining room that can comfortably sit 10 guests and it has a breakfast nook in the kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has all new furniture with a king size bed, flat screen TV and tile flooring and a walk-in closet A large jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. The second bedroom has all new furniture and bedding, a queen size bed, a flat screen TV and a remodeled bathroom. The third bedroom has new twin beds and bedding, tile flooring, a flat screen TV, and remodeled bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80499 Pebble Beach have any available units?
80499 Pebble Beach has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80499 Pebble Beach have?
Some of 80499 Pebble Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80499 Pebble Beach currently offering any rent specials?
80499 Pebble Beach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80499 Pebble Beach pet-friendly?
No, 80499 Pebble Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80499 Pebble Beach offer parking?
No, 80499 Pebble Beach does not offer parking.
Does 80499 Pebble Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80499 Pebble Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80499 Pebble Beach have a pool?
No, 80499 Pebble Beach does not have a pool.
Does 80499 Pebble Beach have accessible units?
No, 80499 Pebble Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 80499 Pebble Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80499 Pebble Beach has units with dishwashers.
Does 80499 Pebble Beach have units with air conditioning?
No, 80499 Pebble Beach does not have units with air conditioning.
