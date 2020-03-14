80418 Spanish Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

From the minute you enter into the beautiful courtyard, complete with a fireplace and awning, you will be amazed! One side of the courtyard is the casita with its separate entrance. Through the courtyard is the front door, where you will enter into a wall of glass and your vacation view of the pool, spa, landscaping and dramatic vista of the Santa Rosa Mountains and 18th hole of the Nicklaus Tournament Course. One of the best features of this home is the backyard facing northeast and the pool with tanning shelf, pool toys, corn hole, and plenty of seating.



Perfect for working or relaxing, the layout of this home offers multiple areas to use your laptop with the high speed wifi and much needed cell signal booster. Couches and bar top seating are both available in three separate areas, while still enjoying views of the amazing outdoors if you need to catch up on work or just want to relax indoors.



The family room has a 65-inch TV offers standard cable as well as Netflix. You can also enjoy your music on the surround sound as it easily connects to Bluetooth and access to many games.



The kitchen is fully stocked with all the plates, utensils, pots, pans, and cooking and baking basics. There is also a blender, Keurig for your morning coffee, and a new BBQ for your grilling needs.