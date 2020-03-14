All apartments in La Quinta
Location

80418 Spanish Bay, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3320 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
From the minute you enter into the beautiful courtyard, complete with a fireplace and awning, you will be amazed! One side of the courtyard is the casita with its separate entrance. Through the courtyard is the front door, where you will enter into a wall of glass and your vacation view of the pool, spa, landscaping and dramatic vista of the Santa Rosa Mountains and 18th hole of the Nicklaus Tournament Course. One of the best features of this home is the backyard facing northeast and the pool with tanning shelf, pool toys, corn hole, and plenty of seating.

Perfect for working or relaxing, the layout of this home offers multiple areas to use your laptop with the high speed wifi and much needed cell signal booster. Couches and bar top seating are both available in three separate areas, while still enjoying views of the amazing outdoors if you need to catch up on work or just want to relax indoors.

The family room has a 65-inch TV offers standard cable as well as Netflix. You can also enjoy your music on the surround sound as it easily connects to Bluetooth and access to many games.

The kitchen is fully stocked with all the plates, utensils, pots, pans, and cooking and baking basics. There is also a blender, Keurig for your morning coffee, and a new BBQ for your grilling needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80418 Spanish Bay have any available units?
80418 Spanish Bay has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80418 Spanish Bay have?
Some of 80418 Spanish Bay's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80418 Spanish Bay currently offering any rent specials?
80418 Spanish Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80418 Spanish Bay pet-friendly?
No, 80418 Spanish Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80418 Spanish Bay offer parking?
Yes, 80418 Spanish Bay does offer parking.
Does 80418 Spanish Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80418 Spanish Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80418 Spanish Bay have a pool?
Yes, 80418 Spanish Bay has a pool.
Does 80418 Spanish Bay have accessible units?
No, 80418 Spanish Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 80418 Spanish Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80418 Spanish Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 80418 Spanish Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 80418 Spanish Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
