80300 Via Valerosa

Amenities
This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing. The main hallway extends past the formal dining room and the den/media room before opening up to the Great Room and its enclosed bar. The gourmet kitchen has a big central island and a nice breakfast area. The spacious master suite features a huge walk-in closet, master bath with a Roman tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Dramatic twelve-foot soffited ceilings, 8' interior doors, 8' patio doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, recirculating hot water, covered patio, security system.