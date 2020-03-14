80300 Via Valerosa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub media room

This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing. The main hallway extends past the formal dining room and the den/media room before opening up to the Great Room and its enclosed bar. The gourmet kitchen has a big central island and a nice breakfast area. The spacious master suite features a huge walk-in closet, master bath with a Roman tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Dramatic twelve-foot soffited ceilings, 8' interior doors, 8' patio doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, recirculating hot water, covered patio, security system.