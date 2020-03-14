All apartments in La Quinta
80300 Via Valerosa

80300 Via Valerosa · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80300 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2811 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
media room
This Sedona's large interior lot offers the ultimate in privacy. Oversized pool with spa and huge, rock waterfall. The private courtyard leads into a circular entry foyer with its hallway to the two-bedroom/two-bath guest wing. The main hallway extends past the formal dining room and the den/media room before opening up to the Great Room and its enclosed bar. The gourmet kitchen has a big central island and a nice breakfast area. The spacious master suite features a huge walk-in closet, master bath with a Roman tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Dramatic twelve-foot soffited ceilings, 8' interior doors, 8' patio doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, recirculating hot water, covered patio, security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80300 Via Valerosa have any available units?
80300 Via Valerosa has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80300 Via Valerosa have?
Some of 80300 Via Valerosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80300 Via Valerosa currently offering any rent specials?
80300 Via Valerosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80300 Via Valerosa pet-friendly?
No, 80300 Via Valerosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 80300 Via Valerosa offer parking?
No, 80300 Via Valerosa does not offer parking.
Does 80300 Via Valerosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80300 Via Valerosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80300 Via Valerosa have a pool?
Yes, 80300 Via Valerosa has a pool.
Does 80300 Via Valerosa have accessible units?
No, 80300 Via Valerosa does not have accessible units.
Does 80300 Via Valerosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80300 Via Valerosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 80300 Via Valerosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 80300 Via Valerosa does not have units with air conditioning.
