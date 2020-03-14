79975 De Sol A Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.This gorgeous Palo Brea model is a highly popular floor plan for its expansive sunken living areas, soaring ceilings, walls of glass that slide open to your resort style backyard with BBQ, long lap pool and spa with water falls. Expansive side yard for the family to roam and play. Inside this fully furnished beauty are two master suites each with their own ensuite baths (temperpedic king and queen beds), the 3rd bedroom features twin beds and all bedrooms enjoy a separate entrance from the outside. Light and bright kitchen with chef quality appliances and tools. Home is completely stocked with all kitchen supplies, linens etc. Lovely desert neutral decor,flat screen TVs in main living room and all bedrooms Extremely private backyard and one of the largest lots in Palmilla.Bose Surround Sound system wetbar,formal dining for 6 and car show room garage.Call us today for a private viewing!!