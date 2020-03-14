All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:24 PM

79975 De Sol A Sol

79975 Del Sol a Sol · (760) 668-0391
Location

79975 Del Sol a Sol, La Quinta, CA 92253
Palmilla

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3278 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Look no further !!12 month ($4300) or season ($8200). Beautiful award winning lake community.This gorgeous Palo Brea model is a highly popular floor plan for its expansive sunken living areas, soaring ceilings, walls of glass that slide open to your resort style backyard with BBQ, long lap pool and spa with water falls. Expansive side yard for the family to roam and play. Inside this fully furnished beauty are two master suites each with their own ensuite baths (temperpedic king and queen beds), the 3rd bedroom features twin beds and all bedrooms enjoy a separate entrance from the outside. Light and bright kitchen with chef quality appliances and tools. Home is completely stocked with all kitchen supplies, linens etc. Lovely desert neutral decor,flat screen TVs in main living room and all bedrooms Extremely private backyard and one of the largest lots in Palmilla.Bose Surround Sound system wetbar,formal dining for 6 and car show room garage.Call us today for a private viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79975 De Sol A Sol have any available units?
79975 De Sol A Sol has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79975 De Sol A Sol have?
Some of 79975 De Sol A Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79975 De Sol A Sol currently offering any rent specials?
79975 De Sol A Sol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79975 De Sol A Sol pet-friendly?
No, 79975 De Sol A Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 79975 De Sol A Sol offer parking?
Yes, 79975 De Sol A Sol does offer parking.
Does 79975 De Sol A Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79975 De Sol A Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79975 De Sol A Sol have a pool?
Yes, 79975 De Sol A Sol has a pool.
Does 79975 De Sol A Sol have accessible units?
No, 79975 De Sol A Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 79975 De Sol A Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79975 De Sol A Sol has units with dishwashers.
Does 79975 De Sol A Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 79975 De Sol A Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
