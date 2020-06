Amenities

Seasonal Lease Opportunity in the Gated Community of Esplanade. Enjoy this South Facing Private Desert Home. Relax in the Spacious Backyard with Covered Patio and Private Pool and Spa. Open and Spacious 3BD/2BA Home. Kitchen fully equipped including double ovens and 4 burner gas stove. Family room is a great place to relax with Fireplace and TV/Entertainment area. Kitchen dining as well as a larger Dining Area. Master Bedroom has King Bed and Full Bath Including Walk in Closet. Second and Third Bedroom are located on Opposite side of Master Bedroom. Second and third bedrooms share Second Bathroom. Second Bedroom has Queen Bed and Third Bedroom is Full & Twin Bunk Beds. In addition, there is a Den/Game Room with Foosball Table as well as Day Bed. Desert Living at its best with Lots of Room to Lounge and Relax. Come Enjoy this Desert Retreat! 60 day rental minimum per city of LQ April 3 2020.