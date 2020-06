Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Property was totally renovated a few year ago. It is super nice for the price. the property is located next to community pool.For the month of Oct 2020, the price is $5000Nov to Dec 31, 2020, Price is $3300 per month.Jan 2021 to April 2021, the price is %4000 per month