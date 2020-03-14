78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

LOCATION! VIEWS! Up above, in a very private setting, a charming Terraza 2 home with INCREDIBLE Santa Rosa MOUNTAIN VIEWS and wonderful views of the 8th fairway of the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Championship Golf Course! The main house has a large Master bedroom. There is a formal dining room and living room, guest room with bath, and powder room in the main home. There is also a private Guest House with bedroom, bath, and office/4th Bedroom. Large side yard-for children. Sparkling pool, spa, and BBQ, There is a two-car plus a golf cart garage.