La Quinta, CA
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive

78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive · (760) 567-2511
Location

78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Rancho La Quinta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2285 sqft

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2285 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LOCATION! VIEWS! Up above, in a very private setting, a charming Terraza 2 home with INCREDIBLE Santa Rosa MOUNTAIN VIEWS and wonderful views of the 8th fairway of the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Championship Golf Course! The main house has a large Master bedroom. There is a formal dining room and living room, guest room with bath, and powder room in the main home. There is also a private Guest House with bedroom, bath, and office/4th Bedroom. Large side yard-for children. Sparkling pool, spa, and BBQ, There is a two-car plus a golf cart garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have any available units?
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have?
Some of 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive does offer parking.
Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive has a pool.
Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have accessible units?
No, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78980 Rancho La Quinta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
