78863 Breckenridge Drive

dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Welcome to this lovely community, La Quinta Fairways. Centrally located this 3 bed 3 bath home has very spacious gated front courtyard to include pool and spa, Western mountain views and Southern to the back side. Open floor plan with fireplace in great room, open kitchen to dining and great room, perfect for entertaining. Secondary bedroom as its own bathroom, Sliders open to front out door area which open the home to the outside as well. Fruit trees and lifestyle living within this great community. Golf course runs within. Low Hoa, and guard gated.