La Quinta, CA
78863 Breckenridge Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:35 PM

78863 Breckenridge Drive

78863 Breckenridge Drive · (760) 578-3866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78863 Breckenridge Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2013 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this lovely community, La Quinta Fairways. Centrally located this 3 bed 3 bath home has very spacious gated front courtyard to include pool and spa, Western mountain views and Southern to the back side. Open floor plan with fireplace in great room, open kitchen to dining and great room, perfect for entertaining. Secondary bedroom as its own bathroom, Sliders open to front out door area which open the home to the outside as well. Fruit trees and lifestyle living within this great community. Golf course runs within. Low Hoa, and guard gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have any available units?
78863 Breckenridge Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have?
Some of 78863 Breckenridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78863 Breckenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78863 Breckenridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78863 Breckenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78863 Breckenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive offer parking?
No, 78863 Breckenridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78863 Breckenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78863 Breckenridge Drive has a pool.
Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 78863 Breckenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78863 Breckenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78863 Breckenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78863 Breckenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
