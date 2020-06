Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful renovated home with a family size pool/spa (or great for entertaining) with a new RETREAT backing into the pool for your great delight! Furnished (negotiable)Highly in demand North La Quinta Highlands/Acacia area! Electric is with IID for lower rates. Community park just down the street. A MUST SEE! Gardener & pool service included. Negotiable time from 6 months to one year commencing July 01, 2020.