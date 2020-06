Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool hot tub

This Stunning Terrazzo 2 with panoramic North West views sits on an elevated lot on the golf course! This very popular floorplan has a detached 2 room casita. Expansive living room boasting 14' ceilings and beautifully furnished. Formal dining area with seating for 6. Family room with a dual sided fireplace and cozy casual dining area all opening to those gorgeous views. Fully stocked kitchen with granite counters and pantry. Stunning stone flooring throughout except guest bedroom and casita. Master bedroom has King size bed and access to back patio and pool/spa area. Luxurious master bathroom with dual sink area. Dual sided shower and separate soaking tub. Guest bedroom en suite with queen bed. Elegant powder room and a large laundry room. The 2 room detached casita has a sleeping area with a queen size bed and full bathroom. The living area of the casita has a pull out sleeper sofa and large TV. This home is beautifully upgraded and furnished with attention to detail in every room. The entertaining back patio has a newer Pebble tec infinity style salt water pool/spa and outdoor fire pit. Available for an annual or seasonal rental. Summer and high season rates available!