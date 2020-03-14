All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 78780 Birchcrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
78780 Birchcrest Circle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

78780 Birchcrest Circle

78780 Birchcrest Circle · (760) 799-0365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

78780 Birchcrest Circle, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
hot tub
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Your home away from home awaits you. This beautifully appointed home has it all. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and a heated pool with spa situated on a large lot. Great open, bright and airy floor plan. Perfect for desert entertaining. Large island in kitchen perfect for casual dining. Pool design is very heat friendly. Home/yard in great condition. Centrally located near shopping, dining, parks, entertainment, tennis, polo, golf and freeways. Turnkey ready, all you need is your toothbrush and clothes. Come and enjoy this Desert Beauty. More pics to follow soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have any available units?
78780 Birchcrest Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have?
Some of 78780 Birchcrest Circle's amenities include pool, tennis court, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78780 Birchcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
78780 Birchcrest Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78780 Birchcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 78780 Birchcrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 78780 Birchcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78780 Birchcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 78780 Birchcrest Circle has a pool.
Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 78780 Birchcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 78780 Birchcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78780 Birchcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 78780 Birchcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78780 Birchcrest Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity