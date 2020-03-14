78780 Birchcrest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Your home away from home awaits you. This beautifully appointed home has it all. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and a heated pool with spa situated on a large lot. Great open, bright and airy floor plan. Perfect for desert entertaining. Large island in kitchen perfect for casual dining. Pool design is very heat friendly. Home/yard in great condition. Centrally located near shopping, dining, parks, entertainment, tennis, polo, golf and freeways. Turnkey ready, all you need is your toothbrush and clothes. Come and enjoy this Desert Beauty. More pics to follow soon.