Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Santa Rosa Mountain views, with the community pool right across the street. This Terraza ll has been remodeled in 2017 with a new kitchen with new appliances and quartz counter tops. The guest bedroom and bathroom has been remodeled in 2019 along with the guest Casita. There are a total of two bedrooms in the main home with a one bedroom detached Casita.