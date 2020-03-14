77509 Avenida Madrugada

Amenities

Santa Rosa Cove - La Quinta. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Anacapa floor plan will dazzle you with its 1,389 square feet. It's been remodeled with wall to wall porcelain tile and high end designer furnishings, this home is ready for you to come and enjoy. Master: King, 2nd Bedroom: Queen. This unit is in a great location very close to all La Quinta Resort amenities, pool, and tennis courts. Non-smoking. No pets. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT.LQ City Permit 767991