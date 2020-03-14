All apartments in La Quinta
77509 Avenida Madrugada

77509 Avenida Madrugada · (760) 777-4880
Location

77509 Avenida Madrugada, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

Santa Rosa Cove - La Quinta. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Anacapa floor plan will dazzle you with its 1,389 square feet. It's been remodeled with wall to wall porcelain tile and high end designer furnishings, this home is ready for you to come and enjoy. Master: King, 2nd Bedroom: Queen. This unit is in a great location very close to all La Quinta Resort amenities, pool, and tennis courts. Non-smoking. No pets. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT.LQ City Permit 767991

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada have any available units?
77509 Avenida Madrugada has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 77509 Avenida Madrugada currently offering any rent specials?
77509 Avenida Madrugada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77509 Avenida Madrugada pet-friendly?
No, 77509 Avenida Madrugada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada offer parking?
No, 77509 Avenida Madrugada does not offer parking.
Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77509 Avenida Madrugada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada have a pool?
Yes, 77509 Avenida Madrugada has a pool.
Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada have accessible units?
No, 77509 Avenida Madrugada does not have accessible units.
Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada have units with dishwashers?
No, 77509 Avenida Madrugada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77509 Avenida Madrugada have units with air conditioning?
No, 77509 Avenida Madrugada does not have units with air conditioning.
