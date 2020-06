Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

Welcome to the world famous La Quinta Resort & Spa. Private cul-de-sac location with your pool directly behind you for quick access. This Home was just recently totally remodeled. Please check out Virtual Tour and New Pictures 1922 s.f condo is light & bright. Mountain views. Guest Casita and much more. Wireless internet provided.