58355 Carmona

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Best views in Coachella Valley - panoramic south and west vistas, mountains, lakes, fairways, lush landscapes and spectacular sunsets. And an equally awesome entertainer's yard! The private courtyard entry leads you into this spectacular estate through its double entry glass doors. The drama continues with floor-to-ceiling glass doors of the great room that capture those awesome views, an amazing glass-walled office/den, tons of built-in's, three big bedrooms including a two-room casita with kitchen. Unique granite in the chef's kitchen and powder room, custom paint, travertine floors and designer carpeting in the bedrooms. Pictures can't do this home justice - it is truly breathtaking.