Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:22 AM

58355 Carmona

58355 Carmona · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58355 Carmona, La Quinta, CA 92253
Andalusia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3889 sqft

Amenities

Best views in Coachella Valley - panoramic south and west vistas, mountains, lakes, fairways, lush landscapes and spectacular sunsets. And an equally awesome entertainer's yard! The private courtyard entry leads you into this spectacular estate through its double entry glass doors. The drama continues with floor-to-ceiling glass doors of the great room that capture those awesome views, an amazing glass-walled office/den, tons of built-in's, three big bedrooms including a two-room casita with kitchen. Unique granite in the chef's kitchen and powder room, custom paint, travertine floors and designer carpeting in the bedrooms. Pictures can't do this home justice - it is truly breathtaking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58355 Carmona have any available units?
58355 Carmona has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58355 Carmona have?
Some of 58355 Carmona's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58355 Carmona currently offering any rent specials?
58355 Carmona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58355 Carmona pet-friendly?
No, 58355 Carmona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 58355 Carmona offer parking?
No, 58355 Carmona does not offer parking.
Does 58355 Carmona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58355 Carmona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58355 Carmona have a pool?
No, 58355 Carmona does not have a pool.
Does 58355 Carmona have accessible units?
No, 58355 Carmona does not have accessible units.
Does 58355 Carmona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58355 Carmona has units with dishwashers.
Does 58355 Carmona have units with air conditioning?
No, 58355 Carmona does not have units with air conditioning.
