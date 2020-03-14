55424 Riviera

Amenities

Beautiful Champion Two condo in PGA West! Come relax at our desert golf retreat located on the 11th hole of the Arnold Palmer Private Golf Course! Enjoy the gorgeous sunrises from this comfortable floor plan, fresh new paint, new stainless steel appliances and more! Sleeps up to six people and conveniently located just steps away from the pool and spa! Close to shopping, golfing, hiking, tennis, world famous music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, BNP Tennis tournament, Humana Challenge (formerly the Bob Hope Classic), El Paseo Fashion week and much more! Contact me today to book the perfect desert getaway! Available long term at $2500 per month. Short term is also available at different rates, please call agent for short term rates.