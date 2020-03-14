All apartments in La Quinta
55424 Riviera

55424 Riviera · (760) 567-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55424 Riviera, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Champion Two condo in PGA West! Come relax at our desert golf retreat located on the 11th hole of the Arnold Palmer Private Golf Course! Enjoy the gorgeous sunrises from this comfortable floor plan, fresh new paint, new stainless steel appliances and more! Sleeps up to six people and conveniently located just steps away from the pool and spa! Close to shopping, golfing, hiking, tennis, world famous music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, BNP Tennis tournament, Humana Challenge (formerly the Bob Hope Classic), El Paseo Fashion week and much more! Contact me today to book the perfect desert getaway! Available long term at $2500 per month. Short term is also available at different rates, please call agent for short term rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55424 Riviera have any available units?
55424 Riviera has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55424 Riviera have?
Some of 55424 Riviera's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55424 Riviera currently offering any rent specials?
55424 Riviera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55424 Riviera pet-friendly?
No, 55424 Riviera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 55424 Riviera offer parking?
No, 55424 Riviera does not offer parking.
Does 55424 Riviera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55424 Riviera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55424 Riviera have a pool?
Yes, 55424 Riviera has a pool.
Does 55424 Riviera have accessible units?
No, 55424 Riviera does not have accessible units.
Does 55424 Riviera have units with dishwashers?
No, 55424 Riviera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55424 Riviera have units with air conditioning?
No, 55424 Riviera does not have units with air conditioning.
