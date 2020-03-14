All apartments in La Quinta
55121 Summer Lynn Court

55121 Summer Lynn Ct · (949) 482-3999
Location

55121 Summer Lynn Ct, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3217 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
La Quinta is currently allowing rentals at only 31 days or longer. Rates vary by Season & Holiday. Welcome to your desert oasis getaway, a stunning recently built PGA West home located at the Greg Norman golf course. This spacious and luxurious single level home offers a modern design with an open floorplan that is bright and fresh. Featuring 4 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and smart TVs, a great room layout with vaulted ceilings and oversized multi sliding doors which lead to the expansive covered California room with dining area, sitting area and TV - an additional 400sqft of space to enjoy, sparkling pool and spa, firepit, and BBQ area. Sit back and relax in this open indoor/outdoor floorplan, unwind and enjoy the relaxing desert lifestyle. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized island with granite countertops, herringbone marble backsplash, Kitchen Aid appliances - including 6 burner stove with griddle, double oven, and walk-in pantry. The dining area features seating for 10, which opens to the living room area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, featuring wood-plank tile flooring. The home is tastefully furnished, private, peaceful, and serene. Enjoy life, spend time with family and friends, and make memories in your secluded oasis. Only 1.5 blocks to the Empire Polo Fields. Just steps the Greg Norman golf course. We accept 1 well behaved and housebroken dog. The 3 bedrooms in the main home have king beds and the casita has 2 queen beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have any available units?
55121 Summer Lynn Court has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have?
Some of 55121 Summer Lynn Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55121 Summer Lynn Court currently offering any rent specials?
55121 Summer Lynn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55121 Summer Lynn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 55121 Summer Lynn Court is pet friendly.
Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court offer parking?
Yes, 55121 Summer Lynn Court does offer parking.
Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55121 Summer Lynn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have a pool?
Yes, 55121 Summer Lynn Court has a pool.
Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have accessible units?
Yes, 55121 Summer Lynn Court has accessible units.
Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55121 Summer Lynn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 55121 Summer Lynn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 55121 Summer Lynn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
