55121 Summer Lynn Court

La Quinta is currently allowing rentals at only 31 days or longer. Rates vary by Season & Holiday. Welcome to your desert oasis getaway, a stunning recently built PGA West home located at the Greg Norman golf course. This spacious and luxurious single level home offers a modern design with an open floorplan that is bright and fresh. Featuring 4 bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and smart TVs, a great room layout with vaulted ceilings and oversized multi sliding doors which lead to the expansive covered California room with dining area, sitting area and TV - an additional 400sqft of space to enjoy, sparkling pool and spa, firepit, and BBQ area. Sit back and relax in this open indoor/outdoor floorplan, unwind and enjoy the relaxing desert lifestyle. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized island with granite countertops, herringbone marble backsplash, Kitchen Aid appliances - including 6 burner stove with griddle, double oven, and walk-in pantry. The dining area features seating for 10, which opens to the living room area with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, featuring wood-plank tile flooring. The home is tastefully furnished, private, peaceful, and serene. Enjoy life, spend time with family and friends, and make memories in your secluded oasis. Only 1.5 blocks to the Empire Polo Fields. Just steps the Greg Norman golf course. We accept 1 well behaved and housebroken dog. The 3 bedrooms in the main home have king beds and the casita has 2 queen beds.