La Quinta, CA
54885 Avenida Madero
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

54885 Avenida Madero

54885 Avenida Madero · (760) 831-2008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54885 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. March, $8,500. April $10,000. One of a kind from Sunrise to Sunset! This Gorgeous Sante Fe Home is surrounded by The Santa Rosa Mountains and next to The Bear Creek Trail at the very Top of the Cove. It Boasts an Incredible Backyard with fabulous 360 degree views of the mountains after climbing the Spiral Staircase onto the Sky Deck. Includes a Great Size Pool and Spa with a trickling spillway for the ultimate desert relaxation! The Interior has a Gourmet Kitchen with an Island, perfect for the family that loves to cook. The Living Room has a Dramatic 4 Panel Folding Slider decorated by a Log Burning Fireplace. The Dining Room has Amazing East Side Views of the Mountains and Front Courtyard. The entire home is Decorated very Stylish and is fully stocked for a carefree vacation. If you like to hike and bike just open your front door and head out for world renowned hiking and biking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54885 Avenida Madero have any available units?
54885 Avenida Madero has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54885 Avenida Madero have?
Some of 54885 Avenida Madero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54885 Avenida Madero currently offering any rent specials?
54885 Avenida Madero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54885 Avenida Madero pet-friendly?
No, 54885 Avenida Madero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54885 Avenida Madero offer parking?
No, 54885 Avenida Madero does not offer parking.
Does 54885 Avenida Madero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54885 Avenida Madero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54885 Avenida Madero have a pool?
Yes, 54885 Avenida Madero has a pool.
Does 54885 Avenida Madero have accessible units?
No, 54885 Avenida Madero does not have accessible units.
Does 54885 Avenida Madero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54885 Avenida Madero has units with dishwashers.
Does 54885 Avenida Madero have units with air conditioning?
No, 54885 Avenida Madero does not have units with air conditioning.
