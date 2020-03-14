54885 Avenida Madero

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. March, $8,500. April $10,000. One of a kind from Sunrise to Sunset! This Gorgeous Sante Fe Home is surrounded by The Santa Rosa Mountains and next to The Bear Creek Trail at the very Top of the Cove. It Boasts an Incredible Backyard with fabulous 360 degree views of the mountains after climbing the Spiral Staircase onto the Sky Deck. Includes a Great Size Pool and Spa with a trickling spillway for the ultimate desert relaxation! The Interior has a Gourmet Kitchen with an Island, perfect for the family that loves to cook. The Living Room has a Dramatic 4 Panel Folding Slider decorated by a Log Burning Fireplace. The Dining Room has Amazing East Side Views of the Mountains and Front Courtyard. The entire home is Decorated very Stylish and is fully stocked for a carefree vacation. If you like to hike and bike just open your front door and head out for world renowned hiking and biking trails!