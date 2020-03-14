All apartments in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA
54865 Inverness Way
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:25 PM

54865 Inverness Way

54865 Inverness · (760) 777-4880
Location

54865 Inverness, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2846 sqft

Amenities

2 bedroom plus bonus room 3.5 bathrooms on the 16th fairway of the PGA WEST Stadium Course. Stunning mountain and golf course views at this Legends 30! This popular floor plan offers plantation shutters, tile floors, atrium, formal dining, private pebble tech pool & spa, spacious courtyard and back patios that over look the gorgeous Santa Rosa Mountains perfect for entertaining! Great home with amazing views of the PGA Tour Desert Classic event in January. Non-smoking. No pets. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT. La Quinta Resort is located approx 5 miles from PGA West. City License #768144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54865 Inverness Way have any available units?
54865 Inverness Way has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54865 Inverness Way have?
Some of 54865 Inverness Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54865 Inverness Way currently offering any rent specials?
54865 Inverness Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54865 Inverness Way pet-friendly?
No, 54865 Inverness Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54865 Inverness Way offer parking?
No, 54865 Inverness Way does not offer parking.
Does 54865 Inverness Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54865 Inverness Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54865 Inverness Way have a pool?
Yes, 54865 Inverness Way has a pool.
Does 54865 Inverness Way have accessible units?
No, 54865 Inverness Way does not have accessible units.
Does 54865 Inverness Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 54865 Inverness Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54865 Inverness Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 54865 Inverness Way does not have units with air conditioning.
