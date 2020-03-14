54865 Inverness Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

2 bedroom plus bonus room 3.5 bathrooms on the 16th fairway of the PGA WEST Stadium Course. Stunning mountain and golf course views at this Legends 30! This popular floor plan offers plantation shutters, tile floors, atrium, formal dining, private pebble tech pool & spa, spacious courtyard and back patios that over look the gorgeous Santa Rosa Mountains perfect for entertaining! Great home with amazing views of the PGA Tour Desert Classic event in January. Non-smoking. No pets. OUR GUESTS ENJOY FULL USE OF THE FACILITIES AT LA QUINTA RESORT. La Quinta Resort is located approx 5 miles from PGA West. City License #768144