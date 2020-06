Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Seasonal Lease Opportunity PGA WEST. Located on the 11th Hole of the Stadium Course at PGA West. Updated and Open Layout Popular Champion 3 Floor Plan. 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo. Spacious Kitchen has been Opened to Family room and Updated. Dine Inside in the Dining Area with Seating for 6 or Dine on the Back Patio Overlooking the Golf Course. Relax in the Family Room with lots of Natural Light. Master Bedroom has King Bed. Full Master Bathroom with Shower/tub combo and two sinks. Private Patio located off Master Bedroom. Second Bedroom has Queen Bed. Third Bedroom is a Full Bed. Second Bathroom Located off Second Bedroom has Shower and vanity combo. Interior Laundry Room. Great location close to Community Pools and Spas. Come Make this your Seasonal Home! 60 day rental minimum per city of LQ.