La Quinta, CA
54833 Inverness Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:27 PM

54833 Inverness Way

54833 Inverness · (760) 413-5209
Location

54833 Inverness, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3054 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing ,completely remodeled Legends 31, with forever unobstructed Western Mtn Views overlooking the 16th Fairway of the famous Stadium Course. Forever south west mountain views! This is a rare find and one you won't want to miss. From the moment you open the front door, you will be inspired by the glass covered atrium. This Legends 31 has a more updated feel as the wall between the kitchen and family room has been removed making this floor plan more open and modern. Home features all tile floors, stainless appliances, custom slab granite counters, custom kitchen cabinets with glass doors, custom granite wet bar, sound system, garage storage, Master Closet built ins, all new bathrooms, new landscape front and court yard, tile walkway and resurfaced back patio. gorgeous furnishings! Available for the entire upcoming season. May consider long term lease as well. Lease includes updated electronics, cable , WIFI, office printer/scanner. leased 1/1/20-4/30/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54833 Inverness Way have any available units?
54833 Inverness Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54833 Inverness Way have?
Some of 54833 Inverness Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54833 Inverness Way currently offering any rent specials?
54833 Inverness Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54833 Inverness Way pet-friendly?
No, 54833 Inverness Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54833 Inverness Way offer parking?
Yes, 54833 Inverness Way does offer parking.
Does 54833 Inverness Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54833 Inverness Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54833 Inverness Way have a pool?
No, 54833 Inverness Way does not have a pool.
Does 54833 Inverness Way have accessible units?
No, 54833 Inverness Way does not have accessible units.
Does 54833 Inverness Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54833 Inverness Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 54833 Inverness Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 54833 Inverness Way does not have units with air conditioning.
