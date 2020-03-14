54833 Inverness Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Amazing ,completely remodeled Legends 31, with forever unobstructed Western Mtn Views overlooking the 16th Fairway of the famous Stadium Course. Forever south west mountain views! This is a rare find and one you won't want to miss. From the moment you open the front door, you will be inspired by the glass covered atrium. This Legends 31 has a more updated feel as the wall between the kitchen and family room has been removed making this floor plan more open and modern. Home features all tile floors, stainless appliances, custom slab granite counters, custom kitchen cabinets with glass doors, custom granite wet bar, sound system, garage storage, Master Closet built ins, all new bathrooms, new landscape front and court yard, tile walkway and resurfaced back patio. gorgeous furnishings! Available for the entire upcoming season. May consider long term lease as well. Lease includes updated electronics, cable , WIFI, office printer/scanner. leased 1/1/20-4/30/20