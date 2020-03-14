54820 Avenida Vallejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

$4,500 during October - May and $3,500 during June - September. Wow, is what you will say when you pull up to this impeccable home! From the minute you enter the highly coveted area of the La Quinta Cove you will be greeted by one of a kind Mountain and Desert views. Casa Del Cielo will reflect the Santa Fe ambiance that is featured throughout the home. 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with saltillo pavers, custom hand painted sinks and tile. Spacious and open floor plan will bring maximum relaxation and comfort to your vacation. Ready for some fun in the sun? Then take a dip in the oversize pool while enjoying the breathtaking views! Or you can go hiking and biking in the Bear Creak Trails that are literally a block away from the front door. If all of this swimming and hiking are making you hungry head over to Old Town La Quinta for a bite to eat with many delicious restaurants to choose from and great shopping all around.