La Quinta, CA
54820 Avenida Vallejo
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:29 AM

54820 Avenida Vallejo

54820 Avenida Vallejo
Location

54820 Avenida Vallejo, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
$4,500 during October - May and $3,500 during June - September. Wow, is what you will say when you pull up to this impeccable home! From the minute you enter the highly coveted area of the La Quinta Cove you will be greeted by one of a kind Mountain and Desert views. Casa Del Cielo will reflect the Santa Fe ambiance that is featured throughout the home. 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with saltillo pavers, custom hand painted sinks and tile. Spacious and open floor plan will bring maximum relaxation and comfort to your vacation. Ready for some fun in the sun? Then take a dip in the oversize pool while enjoying the breathtaking views! Or you can go hiking and biking in the Bear Creak Trails that are literally a block away from the front door. If all of this swimming and hiking are making you hungry head over to Old Town La Quinta for a bite to eat with many delicious restaurants to choose from and great shopping all around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have any available units?
54820 Avenida Vallejo has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have?
Some of 54820 Avenida Vallejo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54820 Avenida Vallejo currently offering any rent specials?
54820 Avenida Vallejo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54820 Avenida Vallejo pet-friendly?
No, 54820 Avenida Vallejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo offer parking?
No, 54820 Avenida Vallejo does not offer parking.
Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54820 Avenida Vallejo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have a pool?
Yes, 54820 Avenida Vallejo has a pool.
Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have accessible units?
No, 54820 Avenida Vallejo does not have accessible units.
Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54820 Avenida Vallejo has units with dishwashers.
Does 54820 Avenida Vallejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 54820 Avenida Vallejo does not have units with air conditioning.
