54661 Tanglewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated condo available (seasonally or long term); this gem property is located inside of the Palmer Gates of the famous PGA WEST. This property has it all; SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS, furnished turnkey with newer appliances, and located in very close proximity to two (2) community pools. This Greens E floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 & 1/2 baths, gorgeous Quartz counter tops in the kitchen, 4 Smart TV's, and LED lighting throughout. Imagine yourself drinking a glass of wine, watching the sunset, and listening to the soothing sound of the lake's waterfall from your back patio. Also included in the furnishings, are 7 original art pieces; 5 by Ryan Graeff (a famous street artist from the California Coast; and 2 oil abstracts created by Lori Bozarth, a well-known Sedona Artist). Lease rates differ based on time of year, length of lease, etc. (1.) 6 month seasonal - $5,000 per month; (2.) 4-5 month seasonal - $5,500 per month; (3.) 1-3 month seasonal - $6,000 per month (ALL utilities included, $200 cap). Long term ($2,950) and summer leases also available ($2,350); please contact listing agent for details. AVAILABLE 12/1/2020 AND AFTER.