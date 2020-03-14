All apartments in La Quinta
54661 Tanglewood

54661 Tanglewood · (310) 592-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54661 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA 92253
PGA West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully renovated condo available (seasonally or long term); this gem property is located inside of the Palmer Gates of the famous PGA WEST. This property has it all; SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS, furnished turnkey with newer appliances, and located in very close proximity to two (2) community pools. This Greens E floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 & 1/2 baths, gorgeous Quartz counter tops in the kitchen, 4 Smart TV's, and LED lighting throughout. Imagine yourself drinking a glass of wine, watching the sunset, and listening to the soothing sound of the lake's waterfall from your back patio. Also included in the furnishings, are 7 original art pieces; 5 by Ryan Graeff (a famous street artist from the California Coast; and 2 oil abstracts created by Lori Bozarth, a well-known Sedona Artist). Lease rates differ based on time of year, length of lease, etc. (1.) 6 month seasonal - $5,000 per month; (2.) 4-5 month seasonal - $5,500 per month; (3.) 1-3 month seasonal - $6,000 per month (ALL utilities included, $200 cap). Long term ($2,950) and summer leases also available ($2,350); please contact listing agent for details. AVAILABLE 12/1/2020 AND AFTER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54661 Tanglewood have any available units?
54661 Tanglewood has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54661 Tanglewood have?
Some of 54661 Tanglewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54661 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
54661 Tanglewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54661 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
No, 54661 Tanglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54661 Tanglewood offer parking?
No, 54661 Tanglewood does not offer parking.
Does 54661 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54661 Tanglewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54661 Tanglewood have a pool?
Yes, 54661 Tanglewood has a pool.
Does 54661 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 54661 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 54661 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54661 Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 54661 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 54661 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
