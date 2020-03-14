All apartments in La Quinta
54200 Avenida Cortez
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:26 AM

54200 Avenida Cortez

54200 Avenida Cortez · (760) 393-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54200 Avenida Cortez, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
$4,500 during October - May and $3,500 during June - September. From the moment you pull up to this Mid Century Spanish Hacienda you will be impressed. Located on a 10,019 Sq. Ft. lot with a one of a kind location at the foot of the Santa Carmelita Mountains. This is a perfect vacation home and will have you feeling like you are staying at the La Quinta Resort except this home offers more privacy. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Relax by the pool with unbelievable views all around! Spacious interior with a unique Spanish Hacienda decorating touch. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sitting room with television. Dining area that seats four. In the mood for a walk, run or hike? Then walk across the street to the Fred Wolfe reserve with hiking and biking trails that are some of the best in California. Hungry? Head over to Old Town La Quinta with shopping and eating galore! If you are looking for a relaxing and one of a kind vacation then this beauty is the one for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54200 Avenida Cortez have any available units?
54200 Avenida Cortez has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54200 Avenida Cortez have?
Some of 54200 Avenida Cortez's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54200 Avenida Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
54200 Avenida Cortez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54200 Avenida Cortez pet-friendly?
No, 54200 Avenida Cortez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 54200 Avenida Cortez offer parking?
No, 54200 Avenida Cortez does not offer parking.
Does 54200 Avenida Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54200 Avenida Cortez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54200 Avenida Cortez have a pool?
Yes, 54200 Avenida Cortez has a pool.
Does 54200 Avenida Cortez have accessible units?
No, 54200 Avenida Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does 54200 Avenida Cortez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54200 Avenida Cortez has units with dishwashers.
Does 54200 Avenida Cortez have units with air conditioning?
No, 54200 Avenida Cortez does not have units with air conditioning.
