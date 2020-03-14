54200 Avenida Cortez

Amenities

$4,500 during October - May and $3,500 during June - September. From the moment you pull up to this Mid Century Spanish Hacienda you will be impressed. Located on a 10,019 Sq. Ft. lot with a one of a kind location at the foot of the Santa Carmelita Mountains. This is a perfect vacation home and will have you feeling like you are staying at the La Quinta Resort except this home offers more privacy. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Relax by the pool with unbelievable views all around! Spacious interior with a unique Spanish Hacienda decorating touch. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Sitting room with television. Dining area that seats four. In the mood for a walk, run or hike? Then walk across the street to the Fred Wolfe reserve with hiking and biking trails that are some of the best in California. Hungry? Head over to Old Town La Quinta with shopping and eating galore! If you are looking for a relaxing and one of a kind vacation then this beauty is the one for you!