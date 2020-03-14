All apartments in La Quinta
52185 Avenida Vallejo

52185 Avenida Vallejo · No Longer Available
Location

52185 Avenida Vallejo, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You will absolutely love this large home in the La Quinta Cove! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, your new home comes with a freshly painted interior and a newly designed front and backyard landscape. Enjoy your private extended patio as you dine and relax under the stars with amazing views of the mountains. This home also features a rare inside laundry room and dual master bedroom closets! The well appointed vaulted ceilings and excellent flow of the living spaces presents the ultimate flexibility. If you have an issue viewing the attached video, contact us or TEXT 7003 to 760-407-3295 to get the video instantly. Gardening service included in monthly rent.Due to the current Pandemic, we appreciate your patience when viewing property. The additional guidelines and safety precautions have made it much more strenuous to welcome interested parties into the homes for lease and for sale. We have adapted and offer this video tour so that you can feel like you're inside your new home from the comfort of your current home. We are sure this will give you the extra confidence to apply and make this home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo have any available units?
52185 Avenida Vallejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Quinta, CA.
Is 52185 Avenida Vallejo currently offering any rent specials?
52185 Avenida Vallejo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52185 Avenida Vallejo pet-friendly?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo offer parking?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo does not offer parking.
Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo have a pool?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo does not have a pool.
Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo have accessible units?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo does not have accessible units.
Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52185 Avenida Vallejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 52185 Avenida Vallejo does not have units with air conditioning.
