52185 Avenida Vallejo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

You will absolutely love this large home in the La Quinta Cove! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, your new home comes with a freshly painted interior and a newly designed front and backyard landscape. Enjoy your private extended patio as you dine and relax under the stars with amazing views of the mountains. This home also features a rare inside laundry room and dual master bedroom closets! The well appointed vaulted ceilings and excellent flow of the living spaces presents the ultimate flexibility. If you have an issue viewing the attached video, contact us or TEXT 7003 to 760-407-3295 to get the video instantly. Gardening service included in monthly rent.Due to the current Pandemic, we appreciate your patience when viewing property. The additional guidelines and safety precautions have made it much more strenuous to welcome interested parties into the homes for lease and for sale. We have adapted and offer this video tour so that you can feel like you're inside your new home from the comfort of your current home. We are sure this will give you the extra confidence to apply and make this home yours.