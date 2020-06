Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

As you pull into the driveway you will know you are at home. Meticulous landscape gives fabulous curb appeal and when you enter the house it is bright with large tile floors and cathedral ceilings. 3 large bedrooms with tons of closet storage, 1 and 3/4 bathrooms, ceiling fans and kitchen pantry. Plus there is a 2 car garage, covered patio in the front and rear and newer air conditioning.