Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

LEASED thru April 2020 Long Term rental at $2,400/month . This Turnkey Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Office and pull out sofa has a front Pool and Spa . It is available for a Seasonal Rental or discounted rates for all other Months of the year . The Home is located in the desirable La Quinta Cove community. It has an ideal Open Floor plan with the Dining Room and Great Room /Fireplace open to the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. The Gated front patio with pool and spa offers privacy and relaxation.The Master Bedroom opens to the backyard and there are two guest rooms and an Office with a sleeper sofa. Old Town La Quinta is within walking or biking distance .It offers restaurants,shopping,Art Galleries and Farmer's Market.Golf Courses and Tennis are just minutes away.