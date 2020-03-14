All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:02 AM

51533 Via Sorrento

51533 Via Sorrento · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51533 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home. The private courtyard flows to an impressive central rotunda foyer entry that leads you to the impressive Great Room crowned by a soffited ceiling. The Great Room boasts a media center, convenient wet bar, cozy fireplace, and a bonus retreat/office. The three bedrooms are special with two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. The feature list is endless - dramatic 12' soffited ceilings, 8' doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; Roman tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, remote switch-start fireplace, and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51533 Via Sorrento have any available units?
51533 Via Sorrento has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51533 Via Sorrento have?
Some of 51533 Via Sorrento's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51533 Via Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
51533 Via Sorrento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51533 Via Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 51533 Via Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 51533 Via Sorrento offer parking?
No, 51533 Via Sorrento does not offer parking.
Does 51533 Via Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51533 Via Sorrento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51533 Via Sorrento have a pool?
No, 51533 Via Sorrento does not have a pool.
Does 51533 Via Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 51533 Via Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 51533 Via Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51533 Via Sorrento has units with dishwashers.
Does 51533 Via Sorrento have units with air conditioning?
No, 51533 Via Sorrento does not have units with air conditioning.
