51533 Via Sorrento

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher fireplace media room courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard media room

Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home. The private courtyard flows to an impressive central rotunda foyer entry that leads you to the impressive Great Room crowned by a soffited ceiling. The Great Room boasts a media center, convenient wet bar, cozy fireplace, and a bonus retreat/office. The three bedrooms are special with two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. The feature list is endless - dramatic 12' soffited ceilings, 8' doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; Roman tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, remote switch-start fireplace, and much more