51533 Via Sorrento

Amenities
Panoramic West mountain views across greenbelts and two fairways with awesome sunsets. This exceptional Belize is offered furnished with designer furnishings and shows like a model home. The private courtyard flows to an impressive central rotunda foyer entry that leads you to the impressive Great Room crowned by a soffited ceiling. The Great Room boasts a media center, convenient wet bar, cozy fireplace, and a bonus retreat/office. The three bedrooms are special with two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. The feature list is endless - dramatic 12' soffited ceilings, 8' doors, gourmet kitchen with European-style maple cabinets, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; Roman tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, remote switch-start fireplace, and much more