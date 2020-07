Amenities

Long-term furnished lease! Great corner lot private pool home in La Quinta Cove. All top of the line finishes and custom made furniture. This home is turnkey furnished down to the silverware. Bi-fold doors invite you out to enjoy evenings barbecuing on the Grill/Rotisserie/smoker. Sit by the pool with LED lighting admiring beautiful mountain views or watching TV while you soak in the sun. Professional misting system, Built in Patio Heater, outdoor Gas Fireplace ans shade sails. Large Main Bedroom with en suite bath. Tile floors and beautiful granite counters. Fully appointed kitchen with Kitchen-Aid stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a large breakfast bar and center island with a trash compactor. Guest bedroom can be used as a game room or pull down the built-in Murphy bed for extra accommodations. Smart Phone APP Controls Pool/Spa/Lights/ and indoor-outdoor Music system. Lime, lemon and grapefruit trees in the back yard. Close to Bear Creek hiking trail and Old Town shopping and dining.