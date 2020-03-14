All apartments in La Quinta
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:19 AM

51341 Via Sorrento

51341 Via Sorrento · (760) 880-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA 92253
Mountain View Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. A bonus retreat off the Great Room offers relaxing views across the pool and the course to the mountains. Dramatic twelve-foot soffited ceilings, 8' interior doors, 8' patio doors, gourmet kitchen, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, Jacuzzi whirlpool tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, covered patio, security system with smoke, fire, & motion sensors. Cable, internet, and phone service with U.S. and Canada long distance is included. World-class amenities include a magnificent Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art Fitness center, a relaxing Day Spa, lighted tennis courts and a resort-style pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51341 Via Sorrento have any available units?
51341 Via Sorrento has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51341 Via Sorrento have?
Some of 51341 Via Sorrento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51341 Via Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
51341 Via Sorrento isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51341 Via Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 51341 Via Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 51341 Via Sorrento offer parking?
No, 51341 Via Sorrento does not offer parking.
Does 51341 Via Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51341 Via Sorrento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51341 Via Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 51341 Via Sorrento has a pool.
Does 51341 Via Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 51341 Via Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 51341 Via Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51341 Via Sorrento has units with dishwashers.
Does 51341 Via Sorrento have units with air conditioning?
No, 51341 Via Sorrento does not have units with air conditioning.
