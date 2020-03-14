51341 Via Sorrento

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita. A bonus retreat off the Great Room offers relaxing views across the pool and the course to the mountains. Dramatic twelve-foot soffited ceilings, 8' interior doors, 8' patio doors, gourmet kitchen, slab granite counters, convection oven and built-in refrigerator; switch-start fireplace, Jacuzzi whirlpool tub and separate shower in master bath, recirculating hot water, covered patio, security system with smoke, fire, & motion sensors. Cable, internet, and phone service with U.S. and Canada long distance is included. World-class amenities include a magnificent Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art Fitness center, a relaxing Day Spa, lighted tennis courts and a resort-style pool.