50610 Santa Rosa Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating. The bedroom has a Queen bed, TV and large walk in closet. The bathroom has a combination tub/shower and a full vanity. Enjoy all the comforts of home in this terrific location. A community pool and hot tub is located directly behind the condo and ample off-street parking is located directly down from the condo.

The property is located at Casitas Las Rosas behind the Embassy Suites. Enjoy multiple Remodeled community pools and hot tubs, a central La Quinta location within walking distance of Old Town La Quinta and mountain views in the desert resort. Casitas Las Rosas is a community of one bedroom condos in the village of La Quinta. The property provides quick access to the Indio Polo Grounds, Indian Wells Tennis Center and a variety of other desert attractions.



