All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

50610 Santa Rosa Plaza

50610 Santa Rosa Plaza · (909) 268-5540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating. The bedroom has a Queen bed, TV and large walk in closet. The bathroom has a combination tub/shower and a full vanity. Enjoy all the comforts of home in this terrific location. A community pool and hot tub is located directly behind the condo and ample off-street parking is located directly down from the condo.
The property is located at Casitas Las Rosas behind the Embassy Suites. Enjoy multiple Remodeled community pools and hot tubs, a central La Quinta location within walking distance of Old Town La Quinta and mountain views in the desert resort. Casitas Las Rosas is a community of one bedroom condos in the village of La Quinta. The property provides quick access to the Indio Polo Grounds, Indian Wells Tennis Center and a variety of other desert attractions.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/la-quinta-ca?lid=12339037

(RLNE5460938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have any available units?
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have?
Some of 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza does offer parking.
Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza has a pool.
Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have accessible units?
No, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50610 Santa Rosa Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity