50385 Via Amante

Amenities

putting green pool hot tub fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave Property Amenities pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Beautiful FURNISHED Vacation Rental Available Dec 1 , 2019 - Feb 15,2020. And again, Available April 1 2020 onward. Gorgeous Vacation Rental 3 bedroom furnished home (including a guest casita) and pool/spa putting green, built in BBQ and the list goes on.Call for availability.Stunning wow factor when you open the front door to this approx 2900 sq ft beauty. Great room, soaring ceilings all open to grand sliding glass doors to salt water pool/spa and incredible south mountain views. Gourmet island kitchen with top of the line appliances. Wetbar, fireplace, built in TVs, sound system,custom media center, wifi, cable. Built in outdoor BBQ, 3 bedrooms with King bed in master, queen in 2nd and queen in casita. All beds enjoy ensuite private baths. This award winning community boasts serene lakes to take private walks and enjoy the birds,guard gated for the utmost of safety and security,great central location close to shopping, entertainment and world class golf. Call us today