All apartments in La Quinta
Find more places like 50385 Via Amante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Quinta, CA
/
50385 Via Amante
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:13 AM

50385 Via Amante

50385 Via Amante · (760) 668-0391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Quinta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50385 Via Amante, La Quinta, CA 92253
Palmilla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Beautiful FURNISHED Vacation Rental Available Dec 1 , 2019 - Feb 15,2020. And again, Available April 1 2020 onward. Gorgeous Vacation Rental 3 bedroom furnished home (including a guest casita) and pool/spa putting green, built in BBQ and the list goes on.Call for availability.Stunning wow factor when you open the front door to this approx 2900 sq ft beauty. Great room, soaring ceilings all open to grand sliding glass doors to salt water pool/spa and incredible south mountain views. Gourmet island kitchen with top of the line appliances. Wetbar, fireplace, built in TVs, sound system,custom media center, wifi, cable. Built in outdoor BBQ, 3 bedrooms with King bed in master, queen in 2nd and queen in casita. All beds enjoy ensuite private baths. This award winning community boasts serene lakes to take private walks and enjoy the birds,guard gated for the utmost of safety and security,great central location close to shopping, entertainment and world class golf. Call us today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50385 Via Amante have any available units?
50385 Via Amante has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50385 Via Amante have?
Some of 50385 Via Amante's amenities include putting green, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50385 Via Amante currently offering any rent specials?
50385 Via Amante isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50385 Via Amante pet-friendly?
No, 50385 Via Amante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 50385 Via Amante offer parking?
No, 50385 Via Amante does not offer parking.
Does 50385 Via Amante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50385 Via Amante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50385 Via Amante have a pool?
Yes, 50385 Via Amante has a pool.
Does 50385 Via Amante have accessible units?
No, 50385 Via Amante does not have accessible units.
Does 50385 Via Amante have units with dishwashers?
No, 50385 Via Amante does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50385 Via Amante have units with air conditioning?
No, 50385 Via Amante does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50385 Via Amante?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr
La Quinta, CA 92253

Similar Pages

La Quinta 1 BedroomsLa Quinta 2 Bedrooms
La Quinta 3 BedroomsLa Quinta Apartments with Balcony
La Quinta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CA
Yucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CA
Twentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity